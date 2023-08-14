U.S. Coast Guard shares moments missing divers return to families

U.S. Coast Guard Rescue on August 14, 2023 (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Facebook)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Coast Guard is sharing photos from the moments four missing divers returned to land.

Four divers went missing after a recreational dive near frying pan shoals yesterday morning.

With the help of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and their amazing air crews, all four were located by a C130 aircraft about 50nautical miles offshore just before 01:00 am.

In the photos posted by the U.S. Coast Guard Monday morning, you can see the divers arriving to a dock and embracing a group of people with hugs and smiles.

According to the Facebook post, the divers found themselves on an assisting US Naval warship after 16 hours alone and adrift in the Atlantic before being brought back to their families by CG Station Oak Island on the CG 47287. “We are thankful for the cooperation from all agencies and crews involved and fortunate that these folks made it home safely today,” the Facebook post said.

We are expecting to learn more about the rescue later today.