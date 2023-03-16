Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome, or "BUDS." is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with an event at Waterline Brewing on Sunday

Coastal Buds celebrating World Down Syndrome Day at Waterline Brewing (Photo: Coastal Buds)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome, or “BUDS.” is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day with an event at Waterline Brewing on Sunday, March 19.

It’s a family friendly event featuring Bluegrass music, lawn games, door prizes, and more. The Chrome Gnome, and Chocolate S’more food trucks will also be featured. Also in attendance, Mayor Bill Saffo will do a proclamation for World Down Syndrome Day.

Waterline Brewing is donating $1 from each pint sold back to BUDS to support programs and services for those with Down syndrome and their families.

Though the event is March 19, World Down Syndrome Day is actually March 21. The date (3/21) was chosen as it represents the 3 copies on the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome. In addition to the Waterline Brewing event on Sunday, Coastal BUDS are asking the public to “rock their socks,” meaning wearing colorful or funky-patterned socks, on Tuesday for Down syndrome awareness.