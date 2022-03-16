Coastal bringing up Down syndrome to celebrate world Down syndrome day

The afternoon will feature free bluegrass music from Paleo Bluegrass and Johnson’s Corner Boys, along with lawn games, door prizes and activities for kids of all ages.

(Photo: Vanellus Foto / CC BY-SA 3.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is kicking of a celebration of World Down Syndrome Day with a family-friendly event at Waterline Brewing Saturday, March 19 from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Mayor Bill Saffo will be doing a proclamation for World Down Syndrome Day at 2:00 p.m. Soulful Twist food truck will be on site from 2:00-4:00 and Waterline Brewing is donating $1 from each pint sold back to the organization to support programs and services for those with Down syndrome and their families.

The Medowlark Lemon Bridge in downtown Wilmington will be lit blue and yellow from Saturday until Monday in honor of Down syndrome.

