Coastal BUDS hosting event teaching cooking skills to people with Down syndrome

Coastal BUDS is teaching people with Down syndrome how to cook (Photo: Coastal BUDS)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization is teaching people with Down syndrome how to cook.

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is hosting Down to Cook, a 6-week healthy life skills program for individuals with Down syndrome.

This brand-new program will wrap up its first 6-week series on March 23rd with a celebration and graduation ceremony for participants.

Down to Cook has paired participants, ages 13 and older with Down syndrome, with volunteers to learn life skills including meal prep, nutrition and kitchen safety. The group has been meeting weekly on Thursday evenings at Grace United Methodist Church since late January.

A second series for children ages 5 to 12 with Down syndrome is set to begin in March.

Coastal BUDS is currently looking for volunteers for classes that will meet on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Those interested in volunteering can register HERE.