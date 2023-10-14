Coastal BUDS hosts its biggest fundraiser of the year

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY)– Family and friends of all ages and chromosomes came together over the weekend for one organization’s largest fundraiser.

Coastal BUDS hosted its Cape Fear Buddy Walk on Saturday at the Belville Riverwalk Park.

The event featured games, activities, performances, food trucks and vendors from community organizations. The event ended with a scenic walk around the park’s nature trail.

All the money raised at the event will go to support programs and services for those with down syndrome and their families in Southeastern North Carolina.

October is down syndrome awareness month and is designated as a time to celebrate people with down syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments.