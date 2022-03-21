Coastal Horizons Center to host W.H.A.T fundraiser at Landfall Country Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Coastal Horizons Center, Inc. announced it will host a fundraiser for Wilmington Health Access for Teens (WHAT) of Coastal Horizons, Power of the Purse, this Wednesday, March 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Landfall.

This fundraising event will attract approximately 300 guests and will feature silent and live auctions, including a round of golf for four at Eagle Point.

The evening will also include the raffle of a $2030 Louis Vuitton Neverfull Handbag donated by Xi Online. Auction items have been donated by influencers in our community and upscale retailers.

Guests both in person and remote can bid on silent auction items using their mobile devices.

WHAT offers a range of primary medical care, mental health, and prevention services. It is the only integrated school-based health care provider in Wilmington and serves young people ages 6 – 24.

Coastal Horizons’ President and CEO, Margaret Weller-Stargell, remarked, “school-based health care is widely considered one of the most cost-effective strategies for delivering integrated health care to adolescents. Services are convenient – located on school campus – affordable and conﬁdential, minimizing many of the barriers to health care access for students, such as scheduling, transportation and ﬁnancial barriers. It reduces lost classroom time for students and lost work time for parents.”

WHAT Programs served over 2,450 unduplicated patients during Fiscal Year 20-21, resulting in the delivery of over 15,000 patient visits.

Power of the Purse Tickets are $35 each or you can make it a “girl’s night out” at a cost of $120 for a group of four. Raffle tickets are $25 each.

Event and raffle tickets are available at www.coastalhorizons.org/powerofthepurse prior to the event and at the door the day of the event. Online bidding will go live at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22nd at https://POP22.givesmart.com.