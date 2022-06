Coastal NC fire over 600 acres, only 25 percent contained

HYDE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire reportedly started by a lightning strike is still being battled, according the the NC Forest Service.

They say the Hyde County fire along Ferebee Road currently stands at 615 acres and is around 25 percent contained.

Smoke production is increasing daily, indicating ground fire is well established, officials said.

The Forest Service says crews continue strengthening fire lines and moving water to the area.