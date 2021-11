Coastal Pop Warner ready to send 3 teams to nationals

10U Cowboys, 12u and 14U Eagles set to leave Friday for Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – In the organization’s 40-year history, they have never sent all age groups to nationals. This next week, that changes.

The organization not only helps sharpen football skills, but organizers attribute the teams to helping keep these young men productive in life.