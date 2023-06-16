Code Red air quality alert issued for Brunswick County due to wildfire

Brunswick County wildfire smoke continues to impact communities (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle / WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has upgraded the air quality warning for Brunswick County from Orange to Red status. That means conditions outdoors are especially dangerous for people with breathing issues or with underlying health conditions.

The DEQ advises older adults, younger children and people with respiratory conditions to limit the amount of time spent outdoors.

New Hanover and Pender counties remain under Orange status… which means air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Bladen and Columbus counties are listed as Yellow, or moderate risk.

The alerts have been put into place due to the Pulp Road Wildfire in Brunswick County. As of Friday morning, the fire covers approximately 3500 acres and is 0% contained.

N.C. Forest Service is working to keep the fire, which is mainly in the Green Swamp area, from spreading. At this point, there are no structures at risk.