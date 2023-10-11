Coffee shop in Downtown Wilmington gaining notoriety through social media for its outdoor setting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A new coffee shop in Downtown Wilmington is taking social media by storm, with some videos about them getting thousands of likes and shares.

Hidden Grounds Coffee on South 2nd Street has been open for about three weeks and has seen no shortage of customers. Videos on platforms like TikTok have showcased the cafe’s style choices and outdoor area setting. Co-owner Taylor Pfyffer says the downtown location was always on their radar and the hidden outdoor area has been a hit for customers.

“So, when we saw the building become available we were like, alright we can take this chance. We knew the potential that the backyard had so, that’s where we spent the most amount of our time working. We absolutely love it and it’s just amazing to have other people enjoy it besides us now,” Pfyffer said.

The shop is owned and operated by Pfyffer, her fiance and her high school best friend.