Cold stunned sea turtle released to ocean three months after being rescued

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A sea turtle is back at home in the ocean more than three months after being admitted to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.

‘Lepidolit’ was brought to the center after being found cold stunned on St. Patrick’s Day.

The groups says he was severely anemic, had fishing line or net entanglement wounds around his neck and flippers, and a deep wound under his shoulder that went down to the bone.

After several weeks of antibiotics, topical honey treatment, and shrimp, he was ready to go home to the ocean last week.

The group says all conservation work for endangered sea turtles is authorized by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, ES Permit 23ST05.