Collection drive underway to help homeless people in downtown Wilmington cope with the cold

(Photo: Dmitry G / Wikimedia)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI) is launching a donation and collection drive to collect items to help homeless people in the city’s downtown district cope with the cold.

To jump start the Warm-Up Wilmington Collection Drive, WDI will donate $250 worth of new items to distribute to those in need.

They are collecting the following new and unused items:

Handwarmers

Hats

Gloves

Coats

Scarves

Ponchos

Long-sleeved shirts/T-shirts

Sweaters

Men’s/Women’s sweatsuits

Sleeping bags

Men’s/Women’s undergarments

Socks

Backpacks

Small toiletries: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, hand sanitizer (no mouthwash please)

If you would like to donate items, you may drop them off at a collection bin inside Common Desk-Wilmington located at 226 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.

WDI will collect items throughout January. For more information, call Wilmington Downtown, Inc. at office@wilmingtondowntown.com or call us at 910-998-7744.