Collection drive underway to help homeless people in downtown Wilmington cope with the cold

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI) is launching a donation and collection drive to collect items to help homeless people in the city’s downtown district cope with the cold.

To jump start the Warm-Up Wilmington Collection Drive, WDI will donate $250 worth of new items to distribute to those in need.

They are collecting the following new and unused items:

  • Handwarmers
  • Hats
  • Gloves
  • Coats
  • Scarves
  • Ponchos
  • Long-sleeved shirts/T-shirts
  • Sweaters
  • Men’s/Women’s sweatsuits
  • Sleeping bags
  • Men’s/Women’s undergarments
  • Socks
  • Backpacks
  • Small toiletries: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, hand sanitizer (no mouthwash please)

If you would like to donate items, you may drop them off at a collection bin inside Common Desk-Wilmington located at 226 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.

WDI will collect items throughout January. For more information, call Wilmington Downtown, Inc. at office@wilmingtondowntown.com or call us at 910-998-7744.

 

