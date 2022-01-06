Collection drive underway to help homeless people in downtown Wilmington cope with the cold
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI) is launching a donation and collection drive to collect items to help homeless people in the city’s downtown district cope with the cold.
To jump start the Warm-Up Wilmington Collection Drive, WDI will donate $250 worth of new items to distribute to those in need.
They are collecting the following new and unused items:
- Handwarmers
- Hats
- Gloves
- Coats
- Scarves
- Ponchos
- Long-sleeved shirts/T-shirts
- Sweaters
- Men’s/Women’s sweatsuits
- Sleeping bags
- Men’s/Women’s undergarments
- Socks
- Backpacks
- Small toiletries: toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, hand sanitizer (no mouthwash please)
If you would like to donate items, you may drop them off at a collection bin inside Common Desk-Wilmington located at 226 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington.
WDI will collect items throughout January. For more information, call Wilmington Downtown, Inc. at office@wilmingtondowntown.com or call us at 910-998-7744.