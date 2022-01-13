College honors Martin Luther King Jr. through storytelling

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend is getting a head start. Thursday, Brunswick County Community College honored the late civil rights icon with storytelling.

Ronald Fuller marched with King from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, and spoke with BCC’s students and staff. He now lives in Brunswick County, and got a Freedom Diploma from the King himself. He told stories about marches, protests, tear gas and Billy clubs, remembering what it was like to with freedom fighter’s through the 60’s in front of a hushed crowd.

Fuller was there to march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, only to be met with hostile law enforcement on the other side.

“I peeped up to see the state troopers beating people with Billy clubs and actually trying to hit them in their head area,” he remembered. “These were teachers, priests, ministers, and everyday folks. I saw my English teacher take a hit and go down.”

BCC is holding a weeklong commemoration of King, including a coat drive all week with collection bins across campus.