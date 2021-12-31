Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

The wildfires engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies on Thursday

Colorado wildfires on December 30, 2021 (Photo: CBS News)

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver.

At least one first responder and six others have been injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there could be more injuries and deaths could be possible due to the intensity of fires that quickly swept across the region.

The wildfires engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orangish skies on Thursday.

The city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, was ordered to evacuate after residents in Superior, which has 13,000 residents, were told to leave. The neighboring towns are roughly 20 miles northwest of Denver.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)