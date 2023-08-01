Columbus Christian Academy prepares to welcome back students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A little more than a year ago, a Columbus County School was in need of a new home after a church abruptly ended its association with it.

That school has since relocated and is preparing for the upcoming academic year.

Columbus Christian Academy now operates in Whiteville at Smyrna Baptist Church.

The community has come together to make this academic year one for the history books.

The school is welcoming back roughly 160 students with classes beginning on August 30.

A parent of a Columbus Christian Academy student said she and her rising senior are anticipating what’s to come from this academic year.

“Being at CCA, especially over the last two years, has taught us a lot about perseverance. Trusting in God. And we’re excited to see where McArthur is gonna go from here,” CCA parent, Allison Moore, said.

Work is being done to get the property ready for the start of the school year. There are six mobile units that will house grades 6 through 12 that were purchased from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office for only one dollar.

Principal, Jennifer Noble, said with the help of the community, an unconventional beginning is ending with a happy-ever-after.

“I see a more of a sense of ownership of the school. Across the board. As well as just a sense of community and coming together and it brings a whole other level of enthusiasm with the school year,” Noble said.

Noble said she’s grateful for everyone who has stepped up to make this school year possible. She said parents, students, staff, and volunteers who just wanted to help — each played a vital role in CCA’s journey.

Noble said she is still sifting through student applications as Columbus Christian Academy is growing in both space and students.