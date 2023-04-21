Columbus Co. woman found guilty after setting trailer on fire with 3 inside

Betty Bryant (Photo: District Attorney Jon David's office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury has found a Tabor City woman guilty of first degree arson after prosecutors say he burned down a trailer where she and her boyfriend lived in 2020.

According to a press release from District Attorney Jon David, a Columbus County jury deliberated for twenty minutes before returning a verdict of guilty on Thursday convicting Betty Bryant, 66, of first degree arson.

Prosecutors say on the evening of August 25, 2020, Bryant burned the double-wide trailer where she lived with her boyfriend, his stepson, and his stepson’s fiancée. Bryant and her boyfriend argued when she discovered him on the phone with his ex-wife. Shortly thereafter, Bryant threw a lit piece of paper in the master bedroom closet and left the home which was occupied by the three other residents.

Several fire companies responded, and two firefighters were injured when debris from the burning structure collapsed on them. The home was deemed a total loss.

After a sentencing hearing, Bryant received a prison sentence of between 56-80 months or 4.5 and 6.5 years.