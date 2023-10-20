Columbus County agencies partner together to host a Wellness Health Fair

COLUMBUS COUNTY , NC (WWAY) — Several agencies partnered to show folks what health care resources are available in the area.

Hosted by the Whiteville Police Department and Columbus Regional Healthcare System, the wellness health fair took place in Downtown Whiteville at the train depot.

There were booths providing information on resources, first responders to speak with, and a battle of the badges corn hole competition.

Cassie Dawson is a nurse, she said there is a great need for opportunities such as the one on Friday for folks in Columbus County.

“We have a very high poverty level. So we want to make sure that the patients who cannot afford health care still have access,” Dawson said. “So this is a way for us to get out, talk to these patients and say, ‘hey, even if you do have some issues financially, or transportation issues, — we have resources.”

The health fair lasted until 4 p.m. on Friday. Dawson said this was the first of many in the area.