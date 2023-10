Columbus County Agriculture Fair kicks off week-long run

The Columbus County Fair is returning this week (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Agriculture Fair kicked off Tuesday in Whiteville.

The fair runs through Sunday, with demo derbys on Friday and Saturday.

There will be rides, games, food and fun.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. through Friday, with the fun kicking off at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s $8 to get into the fairgrounds, $20 to get a ride band and $3 for the demo derby.