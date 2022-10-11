Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially underway

42nd Columbus County Agriculture Fair October 11, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially kicked off on Tuesday at 3:30 pm.

It is the closest fair happening in the Cape Fear area this year, since the Cape Fear Fair and Expo was canceled.

The fair will run through 8 pm on Sunday night. It features 24 rides, food, a livestock show, and at least a dozen entertainment acts.

Last year was a record-breaking one for the Columbus County Fair, around 31,000 people came out. Organizers say they expect an even better turnout this year, since many people who would have​ attended the cape fear fair, will likely make the trip to Whiteville.

“We’re one of the few fairs in the Cape Fear region this year, and so therefore we just wanted to be a regional event. Everybody coming to Columbus County, enjoying our sights and sounds, and just able to come together and have a great time,” said Jess Hill, Columbus County Agriculture Fair president.

”And get people from Leland and the Wilmington area. You know, it’s only an hour down 74, so please come see us, we’ve got six nights of fun,” Sarah Gore, Columbus County Agriculture Fair vice president.

Admission is $8 per person. There are also discounted admission days, like “Special Friends Day”, “Senior Citizens Day”, “Kindergarten Day” on Thursday, and “Car load Day” on Sunday.