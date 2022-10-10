Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

The Columbus County Fair is returning this week (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week.

The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID.

The fun kicks off Tuesday at 3:30 pm and runs through 8:00 pm Sunday night.

Wednesday is Special Fiends Day and Senior Citizens Day; Kindergarten Day is on Thursday; and Sunday is Carload Sunday.

Admission is eight dollars per person for the family-fun event.