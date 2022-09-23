Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested

A recent police check point issued dozens of citations (Photo: Pixabay)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested.

On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.

The Sheriff’s Office says the goal of this enforcement effort was to ensure compliance with motor vehicle codes and to reduce motor vehicle accidents, injuries, and death associated with impaired driving.

Officials say the operation began at 8:00 pm and ended around midnight.

37 traffic and criminal violations were issued in the four hour window, including:

10 – Drug-Related Citations

1 – DWI

10 – Registration Violation Citations

1 – Restraint Citations

6 – No Operator’s License Citations

6 – Driving While License Revoked Citations

3 – Other Traffic Citations

3 – Fugitives Arrested