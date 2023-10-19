Columbus County Commissioners plead for state intervention as International Paper downsizes Riegelwood mill

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — In Columbus County, commissioners are pleading to state legislators after International Paper announced it would be downsizing the mill in Riegelwood.

International Paper announced on Wednesday morning that it would be stopping production on one pulp machine at the Riegelwood location, as well as in Pensacola, Florida.

“It was just something that we heard this morning. It was a surprise to us,” Columbus County Board of Commissioners Chair Ricky Bullard said.

Following the sudden announcement, commissioners called an emergency meeting to sign letters asking Representative Brendan Jones, Senator Bill Rabon, and Governor Roy Cooper to intervene.

The letters read, “International Paper announced the layoff of 200 positions at their Riegelwood location. As you are well aware, International Paper plays a vital role as an employer in Columbus County. We understand that this decision was made by their national corporate office. However, we perceive this pending layoff as an emergency situation for the citizens of our county. This decision affects the people employed directly by International Paper and will also affect ancillary businesses across the county. We are reaching out to you for assistance with intervening with this situation.”

WWAY went to International Paper and the surrounding areas to speak with employees. While none wanted to go on camera, two people who people who believe their jobs will be directly impacted expressed deep concern and uncertainty. Both employees said the decision to downsize is going to impact a lot of people and families in Columbus County.

“The management at the local plant here in Riegelwood has reassured us that they’re going to do everything they can to help displaced workers find reemployment, to provide all the assistance necessary,” Columbus County Manager Eddie Madden said.

While the county waits to hear back from the state, Bullard says there may be some form of help happening locally as well.

“I think the college is gearing up to be able to do some retraining to help relocate some people with jobs,” Bullard said. “We’re being proactive. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to help them out.”

The company expects the machine in Riegelwood to cease production by the end of the year.