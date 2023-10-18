200 jobs being lost as International Paper plans to cease production on Riegelwood pulp machines

The pulp machine at International Paper's Riegelwood location is ceasing production (Photo: WWAY)

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — International Paper is ceasing production on a pulp machine in Riegelwood.

“Decisions like these are extremely difficult, because of the impact on our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate,” said Chairman and CEO Mark Sutton. “We are grateful to our employees in Orange, Riegelwood and Pensacola for their significant contributions to the company over the years. We are committed to providing severance benefits, outplacement assistance and more to help employees during this time.”

200 jobs are being cut at the Riegelwood plant a spokesperson says, with approximately 900 positions being impacted company-wide.

The actions in Pensacola and Riegelwood will reduce IP’s pulp capacity by approximately 500,000 tons (300,000 tons fluff pulp and 200,000 tons southern bleached softwood). The company’s remaining pulp mill system will include eight mills with an annual production capability of 2.7MM tons.

The company expects the #20 machine in Riegelwood to cease production by the end of the year.