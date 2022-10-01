Columbus County departments respond to downed trees and powerlines, thousands without power

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Columbus County departments have responded to numerous downed trees, as well as reported power outages, according to Columbus County Emergency Services.

Utility crews work to restore power as quickly as possible; as of 8 a.m. Saturday morning there were 5,753 reported outages in the area.

According to CCES, there have been no major road closures reported, however, there are local traffic signals out of service throughout the county.

CCES officials urge drivers to use caution on area roads at intersections as utility companies work to restore power to traffic signals.

Columbus County Emergency Operations Center closed early Saturday morning, as well as Edgewood Elementary School shelter which closed at 10 p.m. last night.

According to CCES, the area received a reported 3.67 inches of rain with wind gusts upwards of 47 mph due to the impacts of Ian.

Local property damage assessments are underway, Columbus County Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire & Rescue, and the 911 Communications Center have resumed normal daily operations.