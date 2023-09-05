Columbus County educator of nearly 70 years, Everlene Davis, shares her story

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One teacher in Columbus County has dedicated nearly 70 years of her life to being an educator.

That teacher is showing no signs of slowing down.

In Tabor City, at South Columbus High School, longtime teacher, Everlene Davis, is marking yet another year off of her academic calendar.

“I have touched the lives of many many students,” Davis said.

Davis started teaching in 1956 and hasn’t stopped since.

As the decades have passed, Davis has taught a variety of students in a variety of circumstances as the world has changed around her.

Davis said all of her teaching experience has been in Tabor City.

“I’m familiar most of the time with the parents, their grandparents, and sometimes the great grand parents,” Davis said.

Douglass High School is where she got her start during segregation.

When the schools were integrated, she relocated to Tabor City High School, and now South Columbus High School — where she teaches family and consumer sciences.

She said this is not her job but her passion. She takes pride in educating children to become successful adults.

“I am so happy to know that I taught something in my class, you learned something in my class, that has contributed to the success of your job. That means a lot to me. Very much so, very much so,” Davis said.

Davis said she roots for all children who have sat in a desk of hers but don’t let her age fool you. She’s quick to let you know she still knows how to command a classroom.

“Those grades got to get up in this classroom here, if you plan to pass this course. So, they work – I work them hard. I was trained hard, I guess,” Davis said.

Davis said people often ask her age and she has a ready response.

“I am using the phrase that I am a very seasoned senior citizen in education as well as other areas,” Davis said.

Davis said as long as her health allows it, she will continue to live out her passion as a teacher.

Davis has received hundreds of awards over the span of her career and is recognized as one of the longest serving educators in the state.