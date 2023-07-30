Columbus County families line up for free backpacks ahead of the school year

The H.E.A.R.T.S Foundation held its annual backpack drive-thru in Chadbourn on Saturday July 29. 2023. Photo: WWAY

CHADBOURN (WWAY) — One Columbus County organization is helping families get their kids ready for school at no cost to them.

The H.E.A.R.T.S Foundation held its annual back-to-school backpack drive-thru Saturday in Chadbourn. More than 600 backpacks were handed out for students in kindergarten through high school.

The line of cars waiting for backpacks was so long, it extended down Blanche Street and onto North Elm Street — almost reaching Highway 74/76.

Larry Everette, the foundation’s president, says it’s great to see the event help so many people every year.

“It’s such a great impact on us. It’s so good to be able to hear from those [people], especially some of those families that are less fortunate and aren’t able to buy or provide those school supplies that they need for their children,” Everett said. “This is something that they really take advantage of, so they really look forward to this event happening each and every year.”