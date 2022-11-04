Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week

Several Veteran events will take place over the next week in Columbus County (Photo: sencveteransparade.com)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County.

A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m.

The celebration continues into the next week, with an appreciation ceremony on the historic Columbus County Courthouse steps at 11:00 a.m.

Another parade will kick off November 12th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Whiteville, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the former Lewis Smith Shopping Center. Participants will line up by 10:00 a.m. at Lee and Smith Street.

Organizers say these events are perfect opportunities to bring veterans, communities, schools, businesses, churches, organizations and citizens together to show our support and gratitude for the service and sacrifices of our veterans.