Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child.

Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault.

A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence was collected.

On November 18th, 30-year-old Zachary James Foose of Tabor City was arrested at his place of employment in Shallotte. Foose was transported to the Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and booked on one felony count Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Foose received a $25,000.00 secured bond.