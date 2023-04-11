Columbus County man charged following deadly crash which killed two children

Terrance Jajuan Bordeaux has been charged following a crash which killed two children (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man has been charged following a deadly crash.

32-year-old Terrance Jajuan Bordeaux was driving a vehicle with three kids inside when the wreck occurred around 11:30 a.m. on April 5th.

Bordeaux was travelling north on Red Hill Road when he ran off the right side of the road, lost control and overcorrected. He struck a culvert and caused the car to flip, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The three children inside were all injured. An 8-year-old male was pronounced dead the same day. A second child, around eight to nine months old, died the following day at the hospital. A 4-year-old female suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Bordeaux was arrested and has been charged with three counts of Felony Child Neglect with Serious Bodily Injury, two counts of Felony Death by Vehicle, Reckless Driving to Endanger and Driving Left of Center.

He made a court appearance late last week and is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.