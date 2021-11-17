Columbus County man scratches off $250,000 lottery prize

(Photo: NC Education Lottery)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Richard Bryant of Riegelwood multiplied his cash to $250,000 with one $5 scratch-off ticket.

Bryant stopped at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood, grabbed a 20X The Cash ticket, and scratched off the top prize.

He claimed his prize Tuesday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $176,876.

A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Columbus County build a new West Columbus School as well as new buildings at Whiteville High School.