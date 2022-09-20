Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2.

It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.

At the time of termination, the county intends to have a contract for a quick response vehicle staffed by a paramedic to be placed in the area along with mutual aid from other emergency medical service providers with assistance from the town of Lake Waccamaw.

Columbus County hopes to have permanent emergency service provider in operation by January 2023.