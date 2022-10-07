Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure

A road closure is coming to a portion of Columbus County (Photo: MGN)

BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th.



A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road.



As part of the project, the contractor says they need to close Macedonia Church Road for up to two months to complete the ramps and do other pavement tie-in work.



A detour will send drivers onto Old Boardman Road, Old U.S. 74, N.C. 242, Haynes Lennon Road and Bud Stephens Road to access Macedonia Church Road.

Drivers should slow down and be alert near the work zone, and plan for a longer commute using the detour.



The $16.2 million construction project began last year and is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2024.