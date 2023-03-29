Columbus County Schools holding career fair Saturday

Columbus County Schools are hosting a career fair on Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Schools is holding a career and opportunity fair on Saturday.

The event is set to run from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at the District Office Whiteville.

Anyone holding a GED, High School Diploma, Associate’s Degree, or Bachelor’s Degree or above are encouraged to attend and review opportunities for careers in the district.

Organizers say contracts will be offered on-site, and signing bonuses are available for some positions.