Columbus County Sheriff’s Department holds annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement and loved ones gathered this afternoon to remember fallen officers in Columbus County.

The annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony took place at the Memorial Monument on Washington Street in Whiteville.

Sheriff Bill Rogers recognized twelve fallen officers.

The ceremony included the lowering of the American Flag and a playing of the Taps.

Emotions were high as many showed up to remember loved ones they’ve lost.

Sheriff Rogers said days like this are very important to the community.

Sheriff Rogers said, “It means a whole lot. It’s very dear to my heart and we need to remember these families cause they have took the ultimate sacrifice. We don’t know what we’re gonna face on a daily basis. We’re out here to help and protect the public and tragic things happen. So, it’s very dear.”

The event was so important to Sheriff Rogers, he spent part of yesterday evening cutting the grass to make sure everything looked perfect for today’s ceremony.