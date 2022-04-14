Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Vice-Narcotics Unit arrest and charge seven criminals

Travis Lee Brazell (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Shelia Kay Newell (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Priest Jr Arthur (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Lucorey Andre Gause (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Carneil McClure (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)



Eugene Tobey Hunter (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Kahadiajah Baldwin (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (NEWS RELEASE) – During the month of April 2022, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit initiated an investigation into narcotics activity occurring at 204 East Columbus Street, Whiteville. The investigation was opened after numerous tips were sent in via the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Submit a Tip Line.

During the investigation, Vice-Narcotics investigators conducted surveillance and completed a controlled purchase of heroin from the East Columbus Street residence. The Vice-Narcotics investigators, along with members of the Columbus County SWAT, command staff, and patrol divisions executed a search warrant shortly before 9:00 pm, on April 12, 2022. During the search, over 2 ounces of “crack” cocaine and cocaine base, 10.35 grams of Heroin, 52 grams of Marijuana, 5 dosage units of Xanax, 6 Buprenorphine strips, digital scales, packaging material, and $1700 dollars in US currency were seized. Sheriff Greene believes that the partnership between the Columbus County citizens and the Sheriff’s Office is vital in the successful apprehension of individuals involved in criminal activities. Seven individuals were arrested and charged at the conclusion of this investigation.

Eugene Toby Hunter, 36, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Kahadiajah Baldwin, 28, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Christopher Carneil McClure, 30, of Chadbourn, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,060,000.00.

Lucorey Andre Gause, 39, of Chadbourn, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Travis Lee Brazell, 45, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Priest Junior Arther Jr, 47, of Whiteville, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,025,000.00.

Shelia Kay Newell, 42, of Council, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, 2 counts PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, PWISD Marijuana, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and 2 counts Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The secured bond was set at $1,030,000.00.