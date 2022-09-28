Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on narcotics charges

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on narcotics charges (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

BOLTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on narcotics charges following a traffic stop in Bolton.

The incident occurred on September 24th, when Deputies stopped a Honda Accord along Andrew Jackson Highway with no active insurance coverage.

Deputies located a loaded, concealed 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone hydrochloride tablets inside the vehicle.

Additionally, they located a large amount of cash currency, packaging materials, and 2 boxes of baking soda. All evidence was seized.

46-year-old Paul Wallace Young was arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center, where he was charged with:

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

3 counts of Felony Trafficking in Cocaine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine

Felony Manufacturing a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance

Young received a $25,000 secured bond.