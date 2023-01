Columbus County Sheriff’s Office enjoys visit from ‘Mouse’

A monkey named 'Mouse' dropped by to cheer up members of the Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office had a special visitor on Monday.

A monkey named ‘Mouse’ dropped by to say hello to the officers.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mouse gave hugs, high fives, and enjoyed a lollipop.

Mouse and FSgt Gilbert had an instant connection, the Office says.