Columbus County Sheriff’s Office identify group they say damaged four windshields

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week.

On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property.

The owner reported four windshields from his vehicles being utilized for parts had been damaged, and provided police with surveillance footage.

The Sheriff’s Office says media and social media coverage allowed them to quickly identify the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending, according to police.