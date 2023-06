Columbus County Sheriff’s Office locate dead person inside home following shooting

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident early Tuesday morning (Photo: MGN)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting incident early Tuesday morning.

Deputies headed to Peacock Road in Whiteville around 12:12 a.m. to a gun shot wound call.

They found a person dead inside the home.

An investigation is pending.

No further information is available at this time.