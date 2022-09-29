Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects accused of vehicle break-ins

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying suspects accused of vehicle break-ins (Photo: Columbus County Schools)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s is asking for help identifying suspects for alleged breaking and entering incidents around the county.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple motor vehicle breaking and entering calls on September 23rd at houses in the North Whiteville area, including residences on Hemlock Drive, Bladenboro Road, Timber Cove, and Inman Lake Road.

Firearms, cash currency, a wallet, and debit/credit cards were stolen.

The same suspects are believed to have traveled into Bladen County where multiple other break-ins occurred, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the suspects and suspect vehicle that were captured on surveillance cameras. If you recognize the suspects or the vehicle they used, you are asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 910-640-6229.

This investigation is ongoing.