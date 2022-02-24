Columbus County Sheriff’s Office releases new details in Whiteville homicide

Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in a homicide investigation.

On February 21, deputies responded to reports of a deceased female in a home on McMillan Road in Whiteville. They found the woman dead on a bed with a gunshot wound. The woman has been identified as Hazel Jamessa Renee Leach, 28, of Fayetteville.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information to call them at (910) 642-6551 or submit a tip on its website.