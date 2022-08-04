Columbus County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — $5 turned into $200,000 for Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville.

Campbell bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket scratch-off from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

According to the NC Education Lottery, ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Columbus County and Whiteville City Schools with school construction needs.