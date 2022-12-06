Comic Wanda Sykes to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center

Wanda Sykes (Photo: Cape Fear Community College)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An Emmy award-winning comedian and actress is performing at the Wilson Center this winter.

Wanda Sykes, who is also a writer and producer, will perform on January 27, according to a news release from Cape Fear Community College.

Sykes has been entertaining audiences for more than twenty years and has ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s “25 Funniest People in America.”

She currently writes and stars in the season 2 of Netflix’s comedy The Upshaws. Her fifth and latest standup special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, is currently streaming on Netflix and was nominated for two 2019 Primetime Emmy awards.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at the Wilson Center or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. When you arrive at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.