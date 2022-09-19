Commissioners approve property purchase for medical detox facility

The Harbor was the last state-funded detox facility in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County commissioners have approved buying a property for a new medical detox facility.

The site is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, where a senior rest home used to be.

It’s listed for $1.65 million and would potentially include 16 beds for detox services and 20 beds for transitional housing.

Renovations and operations will be in partnership with Trillium, Linc and RHA Health.

New Hanover County has been without a state-funded medical detox and crisis stabilization facility since ‘The Harbor’ closed in 2021.