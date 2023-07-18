Commissioners deny proposal that would have allowed smaller RV parks in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Smaller RV parks are not in the near future in New Hanover County.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday night to deny a text amendment that would allow smaller parcels of land to be used for RV parks.

Michael Faulker proposed the change with hopes of creating a small boutique RV park near Downtown Wilmington.

The commissioners agreed the proposal would not encourage sustainable development.

Commissioner Dane Scalise says one of his concerns was changing a policy based on what could benefit one person.

“Whenever we’re talking about what’s fair and equitable to everybody in the community, we’ve got to make sure there’s even application of the law and in this situation what I was concerned about was the unintended consequences that could result from making this widespread change county-wide,” Scalise said.

Michael Faulkner shared a statement after the meeting saying he is disappointed with the outcome and if he decides to continue moving forward with the project he will have to file a special use permit.