Commissioners move forward with Project Grace

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Project Grace, a planned redevelopment of the block bounded by Chesnut, Grace, Second, and North Third Streets, has been in the works since 2017.

“This is exciting news for our entire community. The county is taking a step ahead and the plans look fabulous,” said Commissioner Rob Zapple.

Project Grace will use a public-private partnership model to create a cultural hub that will feature a remodeled library. The museum will also move to this location.

It will also feature a mixed-use of residential and commercial development.

And now, commissioners have decided to move forward.

“8th and Market Street is not downtown. Third and Grace Street is downtown. I think making it all central to the downtown area is important,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield.

After being denied back in the fall due to financing, a new agreement was presented to the New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning by Cape Fear Development. The agreement irons out the total estimated cost of the project along with a few design tweaks, which county commissioners approved.

“This is a purpose-built facility that will allow more people to be able to research, enjoy, and understand that this is a great area that we live in. I just think the world of it,” said Zapple.

Although commissioners are very pleased with the plans, not everyone is happy with the decision to move forward.

“There’s no reason to knock down a building on the Chesnut Street side, then build a small building on the Grace Street side. Why not just take care of the building we have?” said Diana Hill.

Resident Diane Hill is against the project and doesn’t believe it’s an efficient use of tax dollars.

“I’m hoping to save the main library, keep the museum where it is and make it larger, and I think everybody would be happy,” said Hill.

But commissioners are in full agreement that this plan is in the best interest of the community.

“I’m hopeful that the people who still have questions about the library, that we will turn them with the education of what exactly we will get at the end which I think is going to be a huge benefit,” said Zapple.

The developers will come back to the commissioners in July with a final number. From there, the county will move forward with the timeline on the construction of the project.