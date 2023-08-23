Communities In Schools helps with school supplies in annual Stuff the Bus event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the many thing’s students must do before going back to school is stock up on school supplies. Communities In Schools of Cape Fear hosted its Stuff the Bus event Wednesday to help students and teachers in New Hanover County Schools. Paula Brooks, a New Hanover County Schools’ Social Worker, explained the importance of giving students the supplies to succeed.

“It alleviates the parents of having to go out and buy school supplies. It provides materials for the students to support them and being able to be prepared, be ready. I mean, it is a whole continuum of things from elementary, pre-k, all the way up to high school,” said Brooks.

This was the 23rd year of the event and Brooks added that she often see’s kids in the schools who want to succeed but need the supplies to do so.