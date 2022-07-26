Communities in Schools hosts career fair at Burgaw Middle

Kids in Pender County got a look at several different types of careers today at a career fair at Burgaw Middle School.

WWAY's Sydney Bouchelle at the CIS Career Fair (Photo: Communities in Schools of Cape Fear)

The fair was held as a part of the Communities in Schools of the Cape Fear 21st Century Community Learning Centers Summer Enrichment Camp.

The purpose of the camp is to encourage college and career readiness, team building, and critical thinking skills. It is open to all rising 6th, 7th, and 8th graders in Pender County Schools.

To name a few — the career fair featured museum employees, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, a cosmetologist, and WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle to talk about a career in news.

Tracy LaFon, Pender County Community Programs Manager, says they wanted to open kids’ eyes to several different types of careers they could pursue — with or without a college degree.

“They’re getting ready to enter high school, so high school is that time where you start thinking about your career path and college,” LaFon said. “One of the things that was important to us was to give them some career paths that they might really enjoy that don’t require college education, some require training.”

