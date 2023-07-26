Community groups react to violence in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Anti-violence groups remain confident that their efforts to reduce crime are making a difference.

Wilmington’s Sokoto House said they’re encouraged by Wilmington Police’s efforts to curb crime. A recent report by the department shows that violent crime is down 30%.

They’re encouraging others to be a part of their mission to reduce or eliminate crime.

“It’s a collaborative effort. Public officials, county funding, community-based organizations. We have to share expertise,” Sokoto House Executive Director, Abdul Hafeedh Bin Abdullah, said. We have to share resources and we have to share the willingness to be able to work together.”

Advanced Youth Outreach Executive Director, Vance Williams, said prevention before crime occurs — is his goal. He said a community effort is what’s needed.

“I don’t think that we should magnify, right, just the Burger King or mall shooting. And to say that the crime hasn’t went down or people are not doing things to reduce crime. I think that’s a disservice to law enforcement and all of the community-based organizations,” Williams said

Wilmington Police are continuing to ask residents to report suspicious activity, as it helps to reduce and ultimately prevent these incidents from occurring.