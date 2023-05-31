Community invited to take Holden Beach causeway corridor survey

Holden Beach is asking residents to take a survey (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County and representatives from the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS) are inviting all community members who travel across the county to share their input on the future of the Holden Beach Causeway Corridor.

The survey takes about 10–15 minutes to complete. You have until June 23rd to submit feedback.

GSATS is studying ways to improve the Holden Beach Causeway from a land use and transportation perspective. The survey is an opportunity to better understand how commuters currently use the corridor and what ideas community members have for possible improvements.

The survey is open to all full- and part-time residents, business owners and their customers, tourists, visitors, and other commuters who travel on the corridor or across Brunswick County.

Commuters who live or frequent the areas around Shallotte, Varnamtown, Holden Beach, and Supply are highly encouraged to share their input on this important corridor for those communities.